Good American Launches Its Varsity Collection in Time for the Academic Year

Good American, the apparel brand with an all-American name, has designed its latest collection with collegiate classics in mind.

True to the business’ inclusive nature, the collection of crewneck T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, rugby shirts, varsity jackets, shackets, corduroy pants in various silhouettes, jersey bustiers and flared pants comes in sizes ranging from 00 to 32 plus and extra small to 5XL.

A look from the Varsity Collection. Photo by Rachel Neerenberg. Courtesy of Good American.

The collection’s colors are basic with gray, brown, navy blue and black, but in keeping with the “Barbiecore” rage sweeping the fashion world right now, there are also pieces in bright pink or with bright pink accents.

“At Good American, we have always prioritized celebrating and empowering women. Our Varsity Collection reimagines classic collegiate styles with a modern, feminine twist that channels the excitement of the back-to-school season,” said Emma Grede, the label’s chief executive officer and cofounder with Khloé Kardashian.

The collection’s release on Thursday comes two months after the brand opened its first permanent store and flagship in the Westfield Century City mall near Bloomingdale’s and Guess stores.

Good American will open two more stores in November — at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California, and at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In tandem with the collection and in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, Good American is providing $10,000 grants and mentorship to two emerging designers.

The class of 2022’s alumni and the class of 2023’s scholars within the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s program will be eligible to submit a digital portfolio of eight to 10 size-inclusive pieces for the competition. Submissions may be made starting Aug. 24 and will remain open until Sept. 14. Winners will be announced on Sept. 27.