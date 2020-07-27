Missing sample sales while stuck at home?

Good Buys is gearing up to have an online fund-raising pop-up sale that benefits Movement for Black Lives and National Domestic Workers Alliance, starting Aug. 4.

Zara Rahim, a strategic communications consultant and adviser, and Zohar Benjelloun, head of e-commerce for Dior Americas, have teamed up to create Good Buys, whose first fund-raising sale will run for four days. Companies such as Prada, Gucci, Dior, Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Khaite, Jacquemus, Collina Strada, Courreges, Pyer Moss, Telfar, Opening Ceremony, Phillip Lim, Simone Rocha, Nanushka, Michael Kors, Bode, Jil Sander, Tory Burch, Rosie Assoulin, Mara Hoffman, Prabal Gurung, Jonathan Simkhai, Elyse Walker, La Ligne, Jason Wu and Off-White have donated merchandise to the fund-raising sale.

The partners and a team of contributors set out to ask brands to donate items for free and they got a great response, said Rahim. Good Buys has filed as a pending 501c3 entity.

According to Rahim, they have received over 700 items, primarily women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as a small group of men’s items. In addition, they will be selling custom items from Everybody.World. Baggu created custom sustainable bags to include for free for the first 200 shoppers.

The sale will take place at the company’s web site, thegoodbuys.org. People can sign up on the site for information on what time it will be live, said Rahim.

Rahim noted that they are supported by a team of creatives who contributed pro-bono to create a brand identity and e-commerce Shopify site. Good Buys’ graphic design team consisted of Justin Flood and Ingrid Chen of Wieden+ Kennedy, while brand strategy and creative direction were handled by Ray Yoes and Richard Turley. Turley is global creative director at Wieden + Kennedy and Yoes is of Somewhere Studio and was previously director of brand strategy at The Wing and earlier was with Wieden + Kennedy. They are also working with Brooklyn-based No Ideas on the web site.

Good Buys has also partnered with Stellae International Inc., a third-party logistics center based in Melville, N.Y., which is handling the receiving, storing, processing and shipping free of charge.