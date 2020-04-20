LONDON — Zhou Dongyu, an acclaimed young actress, is the new face of Victoria’s Secret in China.

Having won recognition at events such as the Asian Film Awards, Hong Kong Film Awards and Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards almost every year since her debut in Zhang Yimou’s film “Under the Hawthorn Tree” at age 19, Zhou is considered the leading serious actress of her generation. She is also known for her girl-next-door appeal, and stylish fashion looks on the red carpets.

Her slender figure is not what people would usually associate with the word sexy, but Zhou, who is also the face of Burberry in China, begs to differ.

“In my definition, being sexy is a comfortable and nonconforming natural state,” the actress said. “When I first entered the business, everyone felt that I was inconspicuous. I also felt very sad at that time, yes, but then slowly I proved myself through my own efforts, living hard every day, studying hard, loving myself. Slowly I feel that I really feel sexy from the inside out.”

This appointment marks a departure for the company’s famous Angel approach and a new effort to raise its brand awareness in China.

Victoria’s Secret has had a bumpy ride in China. It moved its now axed annual runway show to Shanghai in 2017 as it unveiled its first full-assortment store in Shanghai’s Lippo Plaza earlier that year to officially enter the market. The production was met with chaos and accusations of cultural appropriation. The appointment of models Liu Wen, Ming Xi, Sui He and Estelle Chen to represent the brand in China was also seen as a safe bet. The only memorable moment the brand had before was when Xi tripped on Victoria’s Secret runway.

The brand operates 67 stores in China, including outlets and duty-free shops.

