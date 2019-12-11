Out with unicorn cake, Fashion Nova and magnetic lashes. In with James Charles, Billy Porter’s red carpet style and VSCO girls.

Google has released its annual Year in Search report, which highlights the top trending Google searches from the past year. Drawing from trillions of queries, the report presents the searches — people, topics, events and places — that had the greatest traffic spike over a sustained period of time throughout 2019.

The most-searched people of the year include YouTuber James Charles, Jordyn Woods and Lori Loughlin. Billy Porter, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and BTS were some of the most searched in “People of the Red Carpet,” while e-girls, e-boys and VSCO girls ruled both “Outfit Ideas” and “Fashion Style.”

Google included three DIY-related categories — “How to make,” “How to wear” and “How to apply” — that applied to both fashion and beauty. The top-trending “How to apply” beauty-related searches were related to nails, fake lashes, blush and toner. Most-searched in “How to make” were scrunchies, VSCO bracelets and rice water.

View the fashion- and beauty-related categories from Google’s Year in Search report below and the full report here.

People

Antonio Brown

Jussie Smollett

James Charles

Kevin Hart

R. Kelly

21 Savage

Lori Loughlin

Jordyn Woods

Bryce Harper

Robert Kraft

People of the Red Carpet

Billy Porter red carpet

Cardi B red carpet

Lady Gaga red carpet

Amy Schumer husband red carpet

Jenny McCarthy red carpet

BTS red carpet

Caitlyn Jenner red carpet

Richard Madden red carpet

Brie Larson red carpet

Brienne of Tarth red carpet

Celebrity Style

Billie Eilish style

Audrey Hepburn style

Ariana Grande style

Kylie Jenner style

Amal Clooney style

Shia LaBeouf style

Cam Newton style

Female Celeb Looks

Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit

Serena Williams outfit

Cardi B Grammy outfit

Cardi B Yellow outfit

Josie Canseco outfit

Ivanka Trump UN outfit

Kelly Clarkson outfit on “The Voice”

Katy Perry Ursula outfit

Beyonce “Formation” outfit

Lindsey Vonn outfit

Outfit Ideas

E-girl outfit

E-boy outfit

Soft girl outfit

Biker shorts outfit

VSCO girl outfit

Dickies outfit

White jeans outfit

Fila outfit

Champion outfit

Leather pants outfit

Fashion Style

Camp style

E-girl style

E-boy style

Steampunk style

Harajuku style

Preppy style

Yankii style

Vintage style

VSCO girl style

Emo style

How to wear…

how to wear a beret

how to wear a flannel

how to wear duck boots

how to wear infinity scarf

how to wear booties with jeans

how to wear suspenders

how to wear beanies

how to wear a jean jacket

how to wear a fanny pack

how to wear a headband

How to make… (fashion & beauty)

how to make scrunchies

how to make VSCO bracelets

how to make rice water

how to make temporary tattoos

how to make a friendship bracelet

how to make lip scrub

how to make your nails grow faster

how to make your teeth white

how to make your eyelashes longer

how to make a fake nose ring

How to apply… (beauty)

how to apply color street nails

how to apply fake lashes

how to apply blush

how to apply toner

how to apply liquid foundation

how to apply individual lashes

how to apply coconut oil to hair

how to apply self tanner

how to apply mascara

how to apply primer

Shoes

Luke Combs crocs

Yeezy 350 v2

Airforce 1 shoes

Nike Air Max 720

Adidas “Game of Thrones”

Betsy Ross shoes

Jesus shoes

Post Malone crocs

Spongebob shoes

Kawhi Leonard shoes

More from WWD.com:

Google to Foster Professional Artists With Creator Labs

YouTuber Diana Madison on Her Role in ‘Mob Town’

In 2019, Beauty Feuds Were Popular on Reddit, Too