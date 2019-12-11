Out with unicorn cake, Fashion Nova and magnetic lashes. In with James Charles, Billy Porter’s red carpet style and VSCO girls.
Google has released its annual Year in Search report, which highlights the top trending Google searches from the past year. Drawing from trillions of queries, the report presents the searches — people, topics, events and places — that had the greatest traffic spike over a sustained period of time throughout 2019.
The most-searched people of the year include YouTuber James Charles, Jordyn Woods and Lori Loughlin. Billy Porter, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and BTS were some of the most searched in “People of the Red Carpet,” while e-girls, e-boys and VSCO girls ruled both “Outfit Ideas” and “Fashion Style.”
Google included three DIY-related categories — “How to make,” “How to wear” and “How to apply” — that applied to both fashion and beauty. The top-trending “How to apply” beauty-related searches were related to nails, fake lashes, blush and toner. Most-searched in “How to make” were scrunchies, VSCO bracelets and rice water.
View the fashion- and beauty-related categories from Google’s Year in Search report below and the full report here.
People
Antonio Brown
Jussie Smollett
James Charles
Kevin Hart
R. Kelly
21 Savage
Lori Loughlin
Jordyn Woods
Bryce Harper
Robert Kraft
People of the Red Carpet
Billy Porter red carpet
Cardi B red carpet
Lady Gaga red carpet
Amy Schumer husband red carpet
Jenny McCarthy red carpet
BTS red carpet
Caitlyn Jenner red carpet
Richard Madden red carpet
Brie Larson red carpet
Brienne of Tarth red carpet
Celebrity Style
Billie Eilish style
Audrey Hepburn style
Ariana Grande style
Kylie Jenner style
Amal Clooney style
Shia LaBeouf style
Cam Newton style
Female Celeb Looks
Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit
Serena Williams outfit
Cardi B Grammy outfit
Cardi B Yellow outfit
Josie Canseco outfit
Ivanka Trump UN outfit
Kelly Clarkson outfit on “The Voice”
Katy Perry Ursula outfit
Beyonce “Formation” outfit
Lindsey Vonn outfit
Outfit Ideas
E-girl outfit
E-boy outfit
Soft girl outfit
Biker shorts outfit
VSCO girl outfit
Dickies outfit
White jeans outfit
Fila outfit
Champion outfit
Leather pants outfit
Fashion Style
Camp style
E-girl style
E-boy style
Steampunk style
Harajuku style
Preppy style
Yankii style
Vintage style
VSCO girl style
Emo style
How to wear…
how to wear a beret
how to wear a flannel
how to wear duck boots
how to wear infinity scarf
how to wear booties with jeans
how to wear suspenders
how to wear beanies
how to wear a jean jacket
how to wear a fanny pack
how to wear a headband
How to make… (fashion & beauty)
how to make scrunchies
how to make VSCO bracelets
how to make rice water
how to make temporary tattoos
how to make a friendship bracelet
how to make lip scrub
how to make your nails grow faster
how to make your teeth white
how to make your eyelashes longer
how to make a fake nose ring
How to apply… (beauty)
how to apply color street nails
how to apply fake lashes
how to apply blush
how to apply toner
how to apply liquid foundation
how to apply individual lashes
how to apply coconut oil to hair
how to apply self tanner
how to apply mascara
how to apply primer
Shoes
Luke Combs crocs
Yeezy 350 v2
Airforce 1 shoes
Nike Air Max 720
Adidas “Game of Thrones”
Betsy Ross shoes
Jesus shoes
Post Malone crocs
Spongebob shoes
Kawhi Leonard shoes
More from WWD.com:
Google to Foster Professional Artists With Creator Labs
YouTuber Diana Madison on Her Role in ‘Mob Town’
In 2019, Beauty Feuds Were Popular on Reddit, Too