Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Google’s Top Trending Celebrity Red Carpet Searches Include Julia Fox’s ‘Claw’ Oscars Dress and Selena Gomez’s Tumble in Oscar de la Renta

From Amber Heard to Zendaya, Google has revealed what celebrity red carpet moments were trending in 2022.

Julia Fox attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
Julia Fox attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27 in Los Angeles. PA Images via Getty Images

Google has revealed its list of top trending searches for 2022, and a select list of celebrities came out on top for the most-Googled red carpet moments of this year.

This year’s list of celebrities and red carpet moments range from expected names, like Julia Fox, to unexpected red carpet stars, like Wesley Snipes.

Here, the top trending searches of the year.

Amber Heard

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Actress Amber Heard arrives at Audi presents The Art of Elysium's 5th annual HEAVEN at Union Station on January 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Art of Elysium)
Amber Heard arrives at 2022 The Art of Elysium’s Heaven party in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. Getty Images for Art of Elysium

Amber Heard set the internet ablaze due to her controversial defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial held in Fairfax County, Virginia, from April 11 to June 1 ruled on allegations of defamation between the two formerly married actors. During her testimony, Heard alleged Depp routinely criticized the way she dressed, including her “low-cut dress” from a red carpet appearance in 2012 at The Art of Elysium’s Heaven party in Los Angeles.

Wesley Snipes

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Wesley Snipes in shorts attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Longtime Hollywood favorite Wesley Snipes has become a Google top trending search of the year, going viral when he appeared on this year’s Oscars red carpet in a burgundy Bermuda shorts suit.

Regina Hall

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Regina Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Regina Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Regina Hall made headlines for wearing an ethereal light brown Vera Wang gown on the Oscars red carpet. Hall also became one of the most Googled names of the night as one of the three cohosts for this year’s Oscars ceremony, alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. She also famously quoted Kim Kardashian, saying, “work harder” while hosting.

Chris Rock

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 2022 Oscars on March 27 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Off the red carpet, Chris Rock became one of the most viral celebrities after a physical altercation between him and Will Smith during Rock’s segment at the 2022 Oscars, where the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. It is one of the most controversial moments in Oscars history. Rock has had several red carpet moments found on Google searches where he’s seen alongside Pinkett during their press tours for the “Madagascar” franchise.

Billie Eilish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. Getty Images for LACMA

Billie Eilish is not only a successful musician, but she’s become one of Gen Z’s favorite style icons. The singer made several striking red carpet appearances throughout 2022, including in a multitiered Gucci dress at the Oscars; a cape-coat-dress hybrid by Rick Owens at the Grammy Awards; a Gucci nightgown-inspired slipdress with a sleeping mask at LACMA Art+Film Gala alongside her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, who wore a complementary sleepwear look; and a Gucci corset dress at Met Gala.

Zendaya

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Zendaya arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)
Zendaya arrives to the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater. NBC via Getty Images

Zendaya continues as a red carpet favorite, in part thanks to her stylist, Law Roach. The actress not only continues to spark search interest for her hit HBO show “Euphoria,” but also her fashion choices ranging from Valentino to Giorgio Armani gowns. This year, she also took home the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second year in a row for her work on “Euphoria.”

Selena Gomez

SANTA MONICA, CA - February 27, 2022. Selena Gomez nearly falls arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez falls arriving at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Selena Gomez released her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” on Apple TV+ this year, generating a ton of search interest. She has been praised for being one of the few celebrities who have spoken openly about their own mental health. Her Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building” also received a slate of Emmy nominations. One of her most viral moments on the red carpet in 2022 happened at the SAG Awards, clad in an Oscar de la Renta gown, when she fell after slipping out of her heels.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. Lexie Moreland for WWD

While their relationship came to an end, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were one of the most talked about celebrity couples of 2022. Davidson is the first man Kardashian is known to have dated since her separation from Kanye West. The couple sparked the internet’s search engines again when they broke up after nine months in August. Kardashian went viral for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala alongside Davidson.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Michael Buckner/WWD

Andrew Garfield began making headlines from the beginning of 2022 when he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for his work in “Tick, Tick…Boom!” He also starred in the primetime drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.” His continuous award wins and nominations to his résumé are helping his search engine success. He’s also known for his love of colorful jackets on the red carpet ranging from purple to burgundy.

Julia Fox

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Julia Fox wears Han Kjøbenhavn's grip claw dress attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Julia Fox attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Julia Fox makes a statement on the red carpet. From her relationship with West (whom she admitted to only dating so he’d leave Kardashian alone) to her skin-baring looks on the red carpet, Fox knows how to keep herself in the news. The proof is in how well she trends in Google’s search engine, including her viral arrival at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party clad in Han Kjøbenhavn’s “grip” dress that featured a claw wrapped around her neck.

Google’s annual list of top trending searches represented trending queries that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2022 as compared to 2021. The data provided is reflective only of U.S. searches. The categories this year include lipstick colors, lip trends, fictional outfits, how to style, aesthetics, celebrity outfits, makeup trends, skin care questions, celebrity hair and celebrities and red carpet.

