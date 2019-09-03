Goop and Banana Republic are collaborating on a new podcast series, “Women on Top,” to inspire their respective customers to shatter glass ceilings, while promoting female empowerment and equality.

Featuring conversations with women who broke boundaries to achieve success, the eight-part series on Goop podcast will be hosted by Goop chief executive officer and founder Gwyneth Paltrow, and chief content officer Elise Loehnen.

Guests revealed so far have a pop culture sensibility. For example, Elaine Welteroth, former editor in chief of Teen Vogue, is the author of the self-help best-seller “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say).” Welteroth is also credited with boosting political coverage at Teen Vogue for the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Marie Forleo, a life coach, motivational speaker and television host, is the author of “Make Every Man Want You: How to Be So Irresistible You’ll Barely Keep From Dating Yourself!”

Shannon Watts, who will be featured in the first episode, founded Moms Demand Action, an organization committed to reducing gun violence.

“At Goop, we’re driven in large part by female stories and the voices of women, particularly those who challenge our existing perceptions of what’s possible,” said Loehnen. “This series will feature conversations with the women we look up to, those who lead with grace, power and curiosity, and are redefining what we think of as breaking boundaries.”

Banana Republic chief marketing officer Mary Alderete said that Goop and Banana Republic “are two brands fueled by those who are limitless, curious, connected and out in the world. We look forward to energizing listeners with real conversations we hope will inspire [all of] us to live a life with no boundaries.”

The Goop podcast in 2018 was one of Apple‘s most downloaded new podcasts.

