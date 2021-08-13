Gwyneth Paltrow is continuing to spread her Goop ethos with a new venture.

The actress and entrepreneur’s business venture is furthering its partnership with Celebrity Cruises with a new initiative this fall. Goop is bringing some of its favorite wellness practitioners to a series of four Caribbean cruises.

“Physical, mental and spiritual well-being are inextricably connected, and how fun to explore all on the water in the Caribbean,” said Kiki Koroshetz, Goop’s senior wellness director, in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the wisdom of an incredible group of teachers with Celebrity Cruises’ guests.”

The Goop practitioners include Dana Childs, an “intuitive energy healer” author and teacher; Colette Dong, a dancer and workout instructor; Tina Jackson, a dancer and fitness instructor; Deganit Nuur, a “renowned spiritual teacher, clairvoyant intuitive and acupuncturist,” and Drea Wheeler, a luxury fitness expert.

“As our guests have returned to travel, they’ve expressed how sailing has been a source of healing for them after a very challenging year,” said Celebrity Cruises president and chief executive officer Lisa Lutoff-Perlo in a statement. “Nowhere else can guests experience this powerful confluence of the serenity of the sea with physical and emotional wellness.”

The Goop and Celebrity Cruises initiative will begin in October. The two companies first teamed in January 2020 for the wellness company’s “Goop at Sea” initiative, which was postponed due to the pandemic. This April, it was announced that Paltrow would take on the new role of Celebrity Cruises’ wellbeing adviser, where she and her team curate new wellness offerings for the cruise line.

