Elise Loehnen, chief content officer at Goop, who started at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle empire as the second hire, is stepping down from her role.

She will be taking a sabbatical to write a book, serving as editor at large at Goop, and continuing to contribute to the media platform and cohost episodes of the Goop podcast.

A coauthor of eleven books, Loehnen will be writing her first solo effort, a nonfiction work being published by The Dial Press, a division of Penguin Random House.

“Elise has been my counterpart in building this business for the last seven years, and without her, Goop in this iteration wouldn’t exist,” said Paltrow. “She’s also one of my favorite writers, and it’s time for the world to finally see that with her impending book. Elise is like a sister to me, and I plan to watch proudly as she enters this monumental stage in her professional life.”

“It has been an incredible gift to work alongside Gwyneth for seven years and to help her build Goop into a brand that has come to define an entire category. It has also been an honor to watch her lead us through culture-changing conversations, to challenge the status quo, and to break social norms. She is a wise mentor and dear friend. While it is bittersweet to step back from a place that I love and that has become enmeshed with my own identity, I’m excited to start this next, literal chapter. I am a writer and editor, first, and am thrilled to be in the hands of Whitney Frick, one of the best book editors working today.”

Loehnen started at Goop in 2014 as editorial director and was promoted to chief content officer in 2017. In addition to the podcast, she has cohosted the brand’s health conference, and appeared on “The Goop Lab” Netflix show that was recently renewed for a second season.

Paltrow has promoted longtime executive editor Kate Wolfson to vice president of content, and won’t be filling the chief content officer role at this time.