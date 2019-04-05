Goop is spreading its gospel to Asia.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness megabrand is set to open a pop-up in Tokyo on April 19, its first foray into the Asian market. The 2,000-square-foot space in the city’s upscale Roppongi district will be home to the first Goop Kitchen, a café concept serving California-style fare from goop.com’s collection of healthy recipes.

Goop Tokyo was designed as a “livable, shoppable experience,” according to a statement released by the company. The café, a new concept, will serve dishes such as Goop’s gluten-free, vegan miso kale salad, avocado chocolate mousse and corn soup with coconut milk.

Goop Tokyo will also house an assortment of the brand’s lifestyle, beauty and fashion offerings, including G.Sport workout wear, G.Label’s ready-to-wear, skin care, bath soaks, body products, candles, rose-quartz face rollers and crystals.

Goop is hoping that its messaging around women’s empowerment will resonate with consumers in the Asian market. “In bringing Goop to Tokyo, our goal is to further the conversation that it’s acceptable for women to be open about their multiple facets: they can be mothers, businesswomen and own their sexuality, all at one time,” read a statement released by the company.

Said Paltrow, “Our mission at Goop is to help women eliminate shame and feel empowered to create fuller, more enriching lives. I’ve made some unconventional choices in my life, and in the process, have discovered a deeper understanding of myself and my relationships. It’s been a longtime dream of mine to open a store in Tokyo, which also happens to be one of my favorite places to eat.”

Goop’s revenues doubled in 2018, and is poised to grow this year as well. It’s expecting to add to its already 200-plus staff with new roles in product and technology, and continue adding product, its fastest-growing source of revenue. There’s also the Goop podcast and a live events business, which has hosted thus far five sold-out In Goop Health summits in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver. The next summits are to take place in Los Angeles on May 18, and in London on June 1.

The pop-up will remain open until May 26.