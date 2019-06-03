Goop is getting into the men’s apparel business.

The Gwyneth Paltrow-run lifestyle brand is launching G. Label Men with six sweaters, all made in Italy. Like G. Label women’s, Goop’s first men’s collection, priced $450 to $525, puts a twist on the basics.

“We’ve reimagined staples already in a man’s closet, made in Italy with fine yarns and special details like cover stitching and drawstrings with leather pulls,” said Shaun Kearney, Goop’s senior vice president of fashion. G. Label Men joins G. Label, G. Label Core Collection, G. Label Swim and G. Sport to round out Goop’s in-house fashion offerings. The company has only previously sold men’s wear in a very limited way, as part of gift guides, and from third-party vendors.

Kearney said the move into designing men’s came in response to customer requests. “We started to see men with their spouses at the Goop health summits. Both the men and their spouses were asking when we were going to launch G. Label men’s.” He said the team will evaluate demand to see what the appetite is for drops, but that they could eventually be monthly, in line with the women’s business.

On Sunday, Goop also released a monthly edition of its newsletter tailored to men’s wellness, and introduced a new men’s vertical on the site. (“We’re launching in a very Goopy way,” joked Kearney.) The first edition of the newsletter is guest-edited by chef Seamus Mullen, who got healthy the paleo way, and functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole, who customizes health programs for digestive problems, allergies and more. The two experts are the hosts of Goop’s new podcast, “Goopfellas.”

“Men have traditionally been overlooked in the wellness conversation or held to standards of toxic masculinity,” Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “Even though much of Goop’s content was written with a female audience in mind, our readership was still 23 percent male. At our core, Goop is focused on eliminating shame around vulnerability, and we wanted to serve men in the same way we’ve pushed the conversation forward for women over the past decade.”

Content from the first issue of the newsletter includes a tech guide for the modern guy, a feature on how to Goop the grill with healthy recipes, and a deep dive into testosterone and hormonal health.

Goop launched the “Goopfellas” podcast last month with interviews with male and female game-changers in wellness, sports, and business, including former NFL player Keith Mitchell and James Beard award-winning chef and food explorer Andrew Zimmern.