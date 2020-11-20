Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop opened a permanent hotel retail experience today at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection on the Kohala Coast on the Island of Hawaii.

The 1,012-square-foot Goop shop features clean beauty, wellness, athleticwear and resort fashion with beach essentials and one-of-a-kind pieces for Hawaiian travelers.

Designed in collaboration with interior designers Kate McCollough and Max Zinser, the shop is inspired by classic Parisian paneled apartments, with an Hawaiian influence. The monochromatic space has custom French panel modelings juxtaposed with Milanese train station-inspired terrazzo flooring. There are soft green walls and pink floors, inspired by a Hawaiian sunset. The indoor-outdoor space embraces the shops natural surroundings and the open-air feel of Mauna Lani, whose renovation was unveiled in January.

The focal point of the shop is a clean beauty apothecary, featuring Goop products across skin care, hair, body, bath, makeup and sun protection. Wellness products span spiritual health, sexual wellness, personal care and ingestibles, and the home section spotlights gifts, games, tech and books, with a dedicated area for kids.

Among the fashion being offered are swim necessities, including swimsuits, cover-ups, sandals, beach toes and sunglasses, as well as jewelry. There’s also a section designated “Goops, I forgot,” which features items travelers tend to leave behind, such as lingerie.

A Goop spokeswoman anticipates bestsellers will include GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter ($50), G. Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo ($42), Goop Beauty “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak ($35), the G. Label University Sweatshirt ($195) and Foundrae Jewelry, which ranges from $395 for an oval annex link to $9,595 for a large crest gemstone heart necklace.

“At Goop, we are constantly iterating and trying to reinvent the IRL retail experience,” said Stephen Martinez, senior vice president of operations at Goop. “We build our shops as destinations for locals and travelers alike, and the Goop Mauna Lani shop is no exception.”

Sanjiv Hulugalle, vice president and general manager of the Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, added, “Goop brings another unique experience to the Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection journey. We look forward to re-launching the resort with this partnership of bringing together a deep wellness connection to our culture, spirituality and place.”

In February, 2019, Goop opened a permanent retail location at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. Goop’s Sundries Shop offering a Goop-curated assortment of beach clothing, jewelry and personal care products. In addition to the new Mauna Lani and Montecito stores, there’s a Goop Lab store in Brentwood, Calif., and a Good MRKT in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

