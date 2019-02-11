Goop has joined forces with Flow Alkaline Spring Water, a premium alkaline water brand that will be available at the “In Goop Health” Wellness Summit in New York on March 9. Flow also will be available at Goop’s L.A. summit on May 18.

Flow will also provide dedicated recycling stations for a waste-free experience at both summits. The summits start the exclusive partnership this year that will drive the Flow message to the Goop consumer with multiple touchpoints including experiential programming, content creation, media, and podcast amplification.

The Goop Lab retail stores in New York and Brentwood, Calif., will also serve Flow to customers, beginning this spring.

Flow provides naturally alkaline spring water — with more healthy minerals than most bottled waters — while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. In addition to being good for the body, Flow’s packaging, which is 100 percent recyclable and 70 percent renewable, is made mostly from paper. The cap is plant-based. Both are sustainably sourced.

Goop has been expanding on several fronts, namely growing its permanent retail and pop-ups in the U.S. and abroad, increasing its own brand of apparel, beauty, wellness and home products, and taking control of its quarterly magazine from Condé Nast.