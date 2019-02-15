UNIFORM STYLE: Gosha Rubchinskiy is readying a new project dubbed GR-Uniforma, due to launch on March 16 in all Dover Street Market stores and the retailer’s web site, according to a manifesto posted on the brand’s site. An accompanying video will feature music recorded between August and December at a home studio in the village of Podrezkovo in the outskirts of Moscow and Dean Street Studios in London.

The new label is about “uniform, about community, architecture order, about people from your world,” according to the text. Another page titled ‘Clothes Follow Art’ features a list of words: “Uniform, Can, Help, You, Not, to Feel, Alone, But your community can be outsiders.”

“Creation is important because it teaches you about yourself,” it reads with on a separate page the musing: “Where is beauty in the idea of uniform? Beauty is everywhere, inside and out.”

A series of black-and-white images of a warehouse-style building that feature on the account, shot in Georgia in October 2018, will appear in a new book being prepared by the designer.

Rubchinskiy on Friday posted another teaser black-and-white photo on his cleaned-out personal Instagram account, which boasts 466,000 followers. It depicts an abandoned building strewn with rubble, with a microphone stand and a saxophone and guitar resting against a pillar, sunlight streaming through the window.

Further details on the new project, including potential collaborations, will be published on the brand’s Instagram account in the coming weeks, according to a spokeswoman for Comme des Garçons, which produced and distributed the Gosha Rubchinskiy line.

The move will prove a fresh start for the designer, who in December issued a statement defending “the risky practice of casting via Instagram” after a 16-year-old seeking to model in his look book accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Adidas, the first of the designer’s collaborators to have commented on the allegations, on Friday told WWD it is still investigating the claim. “We take any allegation of this nature extremely seriously and are continuing to monitor the situation. As a company, we emphatically condemn any form of harassment. No decision has been made as to whether there will be a collaboration in the future,” the brand said.

Rubchinskiy, who is also a photographer and filmmaker, introduced his now-shuttered signature label in 2008 and presented his first three shows in Moscow. He catapulted on to the men’s wear scene with his edgy shows in Paris, where he showed for four seasons, from June 2014 to January 2016, as a protégé of Comme des Garçons. Shunning European fashion weeks, his last three collections were presented in his homeland.

The designer has also collaborated with brands including Dr. Martens, Levi’s and Burberry. His debut scent, Perfect Summer Weekend, produced in collaboration with Comme des Garçons, launched in 2016.