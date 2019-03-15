GOING LIVE: Gosha Rubchinskiy has released photos for the label’s clothing collection project, in the works since June last year and called GR-Uniforma, which launches on March 16 in all Dover Street Market stores and the retailer’s web site. The photos for the look book were taken in Georgia in October last year.

Why Georgia?

“I looked for apocalyptic atmosphere, something surreal,” according to a statement from the label. Sites included half-century-old power plants near Tbilisi, the capital of the former Soviet satellite, as well as abandoned Soviet-era resorts.

The label will also release an accompanying video of music, with five band members wearing the brand, including denim pieces as part of a collaboration with Diesel. The music was recorded between August and December at a home studio in the village of Podrezovo in the outskirts of Moscow and Dean Street Studios in London.

The statement said the project was the first in a series, “permanent and ongoing,” and hinted at an opera performance to come.

“Part 2…an opera a performance…opera is an extended dramatic composition,” read the statement, which asked why people need art.

“People need people. Art is helping to understand each other,” it concluded.