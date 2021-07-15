The original “Gossip Girl” series of the late Aughts has become known as one of the most fashionable TV shows of all time, and now, its HBO Max reboot is shaping up to rival its predecessor with its youthful, street-style-inspired wardrobe.

The original show’s costume designer and stylist, Eric Daman, is back for the reboot, curating more than 200 costumes for the show’s new cast of socialite teenagers. While the reboot’s costumes have given a nod to many memorable fashion moments of the original series — namely the fashion-forward private school uniforms — Daman has taken a fresh approach at styling the Gen Z characters, dressing them in a mix of heritage brands like Louis Vuitton and Burberry while also looking to the runways of newer brands like Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith and Bode.

The characters have already sported many pieces from recently debuted fashion collections in the first few episodes. The show’s lead Julien Calloway, played by Jordan Alexander, for one, has worn two dresses from Rogers’ spring 2021 collection, including a black-and-white maxidress she wore during a fashion show for the designer during the pilot episode.

Considering the fashion-forward nature of the show and its teenagers, WWD looks at how the “Gossip Girl” reboot’s characters would wear pieces from the fall 2021 ready-to-wear collections. Read on for more.

Julien Calloway

The show’s lead, Julien Calloway, has a more street-style, athleisure-inspired aesthetic than the original “Gossip Girl” characters. Calloway, who is a social media influencer, is regularly seen wearing trendy pieces like the JW Anderson cap leather crossbody, chunky Balenciaga sneakers or knee-high Schutz crocodile-skin boots instead of the headbands, statement bags and colorful tights that were ubiquitous in the original series.

Calloway’s style is both laid-back and eccentric. She adds a casual edge to her private school uniform by pairing an oversize button down with bike shorts, sneakers and other accessories reminiscent of the styles seen in Derek Lam and PH5’s fall 2021 collections. When it’s time for a party, however, Calloway likes to make an impact with a daring look, like a form-fitting dress with mesh cutouts or a jewel-embellished top likes those presented by LaQuan Smith and Gucci.

Zoya Lott

Zoya Lott, a Buffalo, N.Y., transplant, has a more casual aesthetic than her half-sister Calloway. She opts for a different kind of statement-making fashion by sporting pieces that convey a message, such as her Melanin Apparel Recycling Black Dollars tote bag.

Lott, played by Whitney Peak, also has a more grunge aesthetic, which Daman explained to Refinery29 is a nod to the one of the original show’s characters, Jenny Humphrey, and her style. She favors plaids, flannels and jumpsuits like those seen in the fall 2021 collections of Alice + Olivia, Dsquared2, Jason Wu and R13.

Audrey Hope

Audrey Hope’s style lines more closely with the that of the original “Gossip Girl” characters, with a more modern twist. The character, played by Emily Alyn Lind, favors preppy, oversize sweaters, feminine blouses and neck ties, which she wears regularly to school. Her style fits with pieces seen in the fall 2021 collections of Anna Sui, Monse, Self-Portrait and Dior.

Aki Menzies

Aki Menzies has a more skater and street-style-inspired aesthetic than what’s been the norm of a “Gossip Girl” leading male character. Played by Evan Mock, who is a model and skateboarder, Menzies’ style fits with the oversize, graphic-printed pieces seen in the fall 2021 collections of Adeam, Dior, Lacoste and Valentino.

Max Wolfe

Max Wolfe, played by Thomas Doherty, has gotten countless comparisons to the original show’s Chuck Bass, who was always seen wearing a traditional, fitted suit. Wolfe, whose character is known for his open sexuality, takes a more gender-fluid approach to his wardrobe, wearing pieces like brightly printed suits, lace blouses and other colorful garments. His fluid style fits with many looks presented by the likes of Berluti, Bode, Gucci and Versace.

Kate Keller

The reboot surprised fans when it revealed in the pilot episode that Constance Billard teacher Kate Keller, played by Tavi Gevinson, was the titular “Gossip Girl.” As a relative outcast, Keller has stuck to neutral hues and traditional silhouettes for her looks in the hopes of pleasing her unassuming students. She’s favored collared shirts, tailored pants and other classic pieces like those seen by Erdem, Staud, Veronica Beard and Tory Burch.

Monet de Haan

Monet de Haan brings a downtown edge to the Upper East Side. Played by Savannah Smith, the character favors black-and-white outfits in checkered or houndstooth prints, tweed jackets and corset tops. Her style fits with looks presented by Off-White, Alice + Olivia, Chanel and Saint Laurent.

Luna La

Luna La’s style also gives a nod to the original “Gossip Girl” show. She gravitates towards flashy, logo-bearing pieces from heritage brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Burberry and feminine blouses and skirts. Her style matches pieces seen in the fall 2021 collections of Alice + Olivia, Valentino, Self-Portrait and Burberry.

Obie Bergmann 4th

Obie Bergmann 4th is a wealthy do-gooder whose style is simple and understated, but is comprised of well-made and expensive pieces. His simple style of sweaters, turtlenecks and casual suits fits with the fall 2021 collections presented by Alexander McQueen, Frame, Sandro and Wales Bonner.

