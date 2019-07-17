A “Gossip Girl” reboot is officially in the works.

Seven years after it went off the air, the CW teen drama, famous for its over-the-top fashion, is being remade for HBO Max, a new streaming service launching in spring 2020, which will be home to HBO and WarnerMedia programming.

According to TVLine, the reboot will also be set in New York and will highlight how social media plays into the lives of elite Manhattan private school students. The show’s former executive producers — Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Joshua Safran — are returning for the reboot, but it has not yet been announced if the original series’ cast — including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley, among others — will be returning.

“Gossip Girl” has long been admired as one of the most fashionable TV shows of the late Aughts, attracting some of the industry’s biggest names for cameos, including Rachel Zoe, Karlie Kloss, Cynthia Rowley and Tory Burch, among others. Costume designer Eric Daman dressed the cast in looks straight from the runway, creating the show’s most iconic fashion moments. The series’ last season in particular had a number of standout looks, including Meester’s character, Blair Waldorf, who wore an Elie Saab spring 2012 couture gown at her impromptu wedding to Chuck Bass in Central Park.

At the start of the show, “Gossip Girl” reinvigorated the classic school uniform, pairing the traditional tartan pieces with neon colored tights, flashy headbands and designer purses.

Scroll on to see more iconic fashion moments from “Gossip Girl.”

