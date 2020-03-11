What to Know About HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

As HBO Max is getting ready for a spring 2020 launch, its “Gossip Girl” reboot is taking shape.

The new streaming service, which will be home to HBO and WarnerMedia programming, announced last July that it would be reviving the beloved teen drama eight years after it went off the air.

“Gossip Girl” was one of the most popular series in the late Aughts, and also one of the most fashionable, with then-up-and-coming actresses Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf.

The Upper East Side teen drama reboot is one of HBO Max’s highly anticipated offerings. The streaming service, which is launching this May, announced on Feb. 21 that it is hosting a reunion special for the Nineties’ hit show, “Friends,” bringing the cast back together for their first televised event since the series ended in 2004.

From which original actors are returning for the reboot to how the new show will be different from its predecessor, here is everything you need to know about the “Gossip Girl” reboot.

When is the “Gossip Girl” reboot released?

No release date has been revealed for the reboot, but the streaming service is slated to launch this May.

Who is cast in the “Gossip Girl” reboot?

The reboot has already cast a number of emerging actors as its leads, including actress and former Rookie magazine editor, Tavi Gevinson, “High Fidelity” actor Thomas Doherty, “Next to Normal” actor Adam Chanler-Berat, actress Zion Moreno and “Code Black” actress Emily Alyn Lind, among others.

Will the original actors return for the “Gossip Girl” reboot?

Actress Kristen Bell — the voice of the titular “Gossip Girl” and the show’s original narrator — is back for the reboot, reprising her narrator role.

The rest of the show’s cast, including Lively, Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford, have not commented on if they will have any involvement in the reboot.

The show’s original creators — Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — are behind the reboot.

What will the “Gossip Girl” reboot be about?

According to Deadline, the reboot will pick up eight years after the Gossip Girl web site — which gave insight into the lives of the most popular, and wealthy, Manhattan teenagers — went dark. The show will now focus on a new set of teens that have been introduced to the site and will focus on how social media and New York have changed everyday life.

How many episodes will the “Gossip Girl” reboot include?

HBO Max has ordered 10, hourlong episodes for the rebooted series.

How can I get HBO Max?

An HBO Max membership will cost $14.99 a month starting in May. HBO Now members will have access to HBO Max at no additional cost.

The streaming service will be available on all devices, including phones, tablets, computers and televisions.

Read more here:

A Look Back at the Iconic Fashion from ‘Gossip’ Girl’

Penn Badgley on Finding the Right Role Post-‘Gossip Girl’

Alexa Demie Talks ‘Euphoria’ Beauty Trends

WATCH: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celebrity Style