‘Gossip Girl’ Stars Feature in Roger Vivier Fall Campaign

Roger Vivier is tapping stars from the recent iteration of “Gossip Girl” for its latest campaign. Tavi Gevinson and Savannah Lee Smith pose in 1960s-inspired photos taken by Heather Hazzan.

The shoot features Vivier’s new fall 2021 styles like booties, tartan slingbacks and tortoise buckle pumps. Looks were all devised by “Gossip Girl” stylist Eric Daman.

He said that the campaign’s outfits were constructed to mimic Gevinson and Lee Smith’s on-screen personas: “Only those ‘in the know’ truly know how incredible Roger Vivier is. For me, Vivier represents the ultimate in chic and whimsy. It’s the perfect Club Privé if you will. The Celle Vivier’s, worn by Tavi, mirror Kate Keller’s double identity, echoing Catherine Deneuve’s in Belle de Jour. For Savannah’s Monet de Haan, the dazzling Vivier strass buckles perfectly crown her reining style.”

While Vivier is foremost known for its shoes, Lee Smith added: “I think my favorite pieces have to be the bags. The new Viv choc bag I shot with was a beautiful vibrant super pigmented blue. I love that the framing around the stud is simple yet chic and then there’s a big statement piece right in the middle. I really identify with pieces like that because I would consider my style sleek and simple with pieces here and there that make a statement.”

The campaign launches today online and on Roger Vivier’s social media channels. It will also be spread around New York City with the brand’s first “wild posting” campaign of wheat pasted posters in key urban centers.