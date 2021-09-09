×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

‘Gossip Girl’ Stars Feature in Roger Vivier Fall Campaign

Gossip Girl's Tavi Gevinson and Savannah Lee Smith appear in campaigns for Vivier's new collection.

Gossip Girl stars Tavi Gevinson and
Gossip Girl stars Tavi Gevinson and Savannah Lee Smith in photos for Roger Vivier. Courtesy/Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier is tapping stars from the recent iteration of “Gossip Girl” for its latest campaign. Tavi Gevinson and Savannah Lee Smith pose in 1960s-inspired photos taken by Heather Hazzan.

The shoot features Vivier’s new fall 2021 styles like booties, tartan slingbacks and tortoise buckle pumps. Looks were all devised by “Gossip Girl” stylist Eric Daman.

He said that the campaign’s outfits were constructed to mimic Gevinson and Lee Smith’s on-screen personas: “Only those ‘in the know’ truly know how incredible Roger Vivier is. For me, Vivier represents the ultimate in chic and whimsy. It’s the perfect Club Privé if you will. The Celle Vivier’s, worn by Tavi, mirror Kate Keller’s double identity, echoing Catherine Deneuve’s in Belle de Jour. For Savannah’s Monet de Haan, the dazzling Vivier strass buckles perfectly crown her reining style.”

While Vivier is foremost known for its shoes, Lee Smith added: “I think my favorite pieces have to be the bags. The new Viv choc bag I shot with was a beautiful vibrant super pigmented blue. I love that the framing around the stud is simple yet chic and then there’s a big statement piece right in the middle. I really identify with pieces like that because I would consider my style sleek and simple with pieces here and there that make a statement.”

The campaign launches today online and on Roger Vivier’s social media channels. It will also be spread around New York City with the brand’s first “wild posting” campaign of wheat pasted posters in key urban centers.

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Gossip Girl' Stars Appear in Luxury

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad