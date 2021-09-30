Got7’s Mark Tuan, Jesse Jo Stark Tease New Music Releases at Rick Owens

MUSIC MAJORS: “It’s like a warm-up to get back on stage myself,” said Mark Tuan, the American musical artist and member of the Got7 K-pop group, as he surveyed the smoke machines set up in the fountains of the Palais de Tokyo for the Rick Owens show.

Although he and his Got7 cohort chose not to renew their contracts with their Korean music label JYP Entertainment, his many fans — some 24 million across all social platforms, including 11.5 million on Instagram alone — will be relieved to hear that he is weeks away from releasing a new single, “something super personal, [close to my] heart,” he said.

While he demurred on details, he did let slip that he and his bandmates would “get back together and release [new] music — soon,” he promised.

A few seats down, singer-songwriter and Chrome Hearts’ creative spirit Jesse Jo Stark had made her own return to the stage the previous evening, serenading guests as they arrived at the Balmain anniversary show.

“I was nervous, but I think being nervous is fun,” she admitted. And any trepidation had soon vanished. “By the end, I was like ‘let’s do it again!’ because it was so rock ’n’ roll.”

She, too, played coy about the album she is releasing in January 2022, but hinted that its first single would be out in October.

In the meantime, before heading to London to join her boyfriend, British pop punk musician Yungblud, she was enjoying Paris — with one small detail: “I’d pick ‘Le Rêve’ [the motel from the Balmain short-form drama she recently headlined] over any Parisian hotel,” she said.