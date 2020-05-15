Fans looking to own gowns worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Cardi B now have the chance. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who dresses Roberts and Blanchett, among other Hollywood leading ladies, has launched a charitable auction featuring designs by Louis Vuitton, Ralph & Russo, Georges Hobeika, Azzi & Osta and Christian Siriano, to name a few.

Chic Relief, as Stewart calls it, is a partnership with eBay to help Direct Relief, a global humanitarian organization, and its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. The digital auction, located at eBay.com/chicrelief, will kick off on May 17 at 7 p.m. ET and end on May 27.

“I really wanted to do something to help front-line workers get the basic protection needed to combat this virus,” said Stewart, who’s quarantined at home in Santa Monica, Calif., with her husband and two college-aged kids. “Through this special eBay fashion event, 100 percent of proceeds will directly benefit Direct Relief, which is incredible. They are doing really important work right now coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide [personal protective equipment] and essential medical items to health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

EBay was the right partner, she continued, because “not only are we able to list more items and reach a larger audience, but eBay and I had a shared mission. Right now [through May 31], eBay is matching dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million, when shoppers donate to Direct Relief via eBay.” The e-commerce company is also matching donations to Feeding America and The Opportunity Fund.

In the world of music, the auction will include the Mirco Giovannini mesh gown Beyoncé wears in her “1+1” music video; the hot pink George Chakra couture dress Jennifer Lopez had on at the 2018 American Music Awards, and a hand-beaded Yousef Aljasmi catsuit worn by rapper Cardi B. From Hollywood, options include Cate Blanchett’s lemon yellow-colored Mary Katrantzou creation from the 2019 Golden Globes; Amy Adams’ sleek, high-slit Siriano design at Vanity Fair’s 2018 Oscar party, and a Bottega Veneta number Julia Roberts wore at the Hammer Museum’s 2015 gala.

“We are so thankful for their donations and participation in this auction,” Stewart added. Opening up on life in quarantine, the in-demand stylist shared she “was scheduled to be in New York, Paris, Cannes, London and Madrid working this month.” Instead, she joked, “I am, for now, a full-time chef for my family.”