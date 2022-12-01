Goyard to Relocate London Flagship to Former Celine Spot on Mount Street

The Parisian high-end bag brand Goyard will take over the former Celine store at 103 Mount Street in London for its new flagship store.

The brand, with its current store a few numbers down the street, will see its new retail space upsize to 7,100 square feet under a 10-year lease with property investment firm Trinova. It purchased the building from Meyer Bergman in July 2020 on behalf of the transatlantic asset management company Stars REI.

Mike McCarrick, head of asset management at Trinova, said leasing with Goyard showcases “the resilience of West End luxury retail even during a period of economic uncertainty.”

The space used to be the London flagship for the LVMH-owned luxury brand Celine. Opened in 2014, the store was seen as a key milestone for London-based Phoebe Philo, as Celine’s only U.K. store at the time closed in 2009 shortly after she took the creative helm of the brand.

Celine opened a new store on New Bond Street last year to replace its first menswear store, which opened in 2019 on Old Bond Street, and the Mount Street location.

It comes with Celine’s latest interior concept by the brand’s current creative director Hedi Slimane, which made its debut in 2019 on Madison Avenue and has been rolling out worldwide.

Goyard opened its first U.K. store in 2009 at 116 Mount Street.

Since the pandemic began to subside, a long line was formed outside of the store daily. The same phenomenon can be seen outside of the brand’s Paris store on Rue Saint-Honoré.