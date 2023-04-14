Grace Wales Bonner Designs for Wayne McGregor’s ‘Novacene’ at Sadler’s Wells Theatre

LONDON — Dancing with fashion.

British fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner is collaborating with The National Youth Dance Company on a series of custom pieces for Wayne McGregor’s “Novacene” which makes its debut at The Lowry in Manchester, England, and then at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on June 3 in London.

Sadler’s Wells will be celebrating the company’s 10th anniversary via parties bringing together young people with the learning and engagement department of the theater hosting 100 free school workshops and five regional commissions.

“I have always been inspired by the rich and expressive gestures of dance in designing silhouettes, so it has been a great pleasure to collaborate with NYDC and Wayne McGregor. I hope these custom Wales Bonner pieces allow the young artists to shine with their full individuality and energy,” said Wales Bonner in a statement.

Wayne McGregor’s “Novacene.” Courtesy of Sadler’s Wells

McGregor’s work is based on the 2019 book “Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence” by scientist and environmentalist James Lovelock.

“Our period of evolution today where cyborgs think 10,000 times quicker than we do and have the capability of programming themselves and their descendants in ways that will be beyond all human understanding. What is the future human? A Novacene CYBORG 2023,” said McGregor in a statement.

In June, McGregor will also be working with Burberry’s new chief creative officer Daniel Lee to create the costumes for his latest work for The Royal Ballet, an as-yet-untitled production.

The National Youth Dance Company will be going on a U.K. tour in the summer.