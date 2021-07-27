TAKING UP RESIDENCE: As more schools, large corporations and organizations are working to recognize and help advance young creatives, other companies are doing what they can, too.

Graduate Hotels, for example, has launched its Sweet Dreams Society, which is geared for helping to accelerate emerging artists’ careers through residencies. The concept is fitting since the bookish boutique hotels are based in university towns. Artists and creators in all mediums, including fashion, are welcome to apply.

Grammy Award-winning DJ White Shadow (whose given name is Paul Blair) is pitching in with the project, which will offer a three-month artist-in-residence program that will be offered in hotels across the country.

Designed to help artists in the early stages of their careers, artists will receive the time, space and resources that they need to create, fine-tune their skills and gain mentors. Each chapter will accept a visual or sound artist.

Applicants with strong ties to the graduate community are being sought, especially ones who feel comfortable in front of the camera. Graduate is seeking creators who are open to sharing their stories through the brand’s media channels, a company spokesman said. They need to be U.S.-based and 18 or older. Society members will receive dedicated studio space at a Graduate Hotels Artist Lab, lessons on branding and monetizing their art and a stipend.

Applicants have 10 locations to choose from — New Haven, Providence, Roosevelt Island, Richmond, Athens, Ga., Nashville, Ann Arbor, Seattle, Eugene, Ore. and Berkeley, Calif. Applications are now being accepted for the fall residency, which will run from September to December. The deadline for entries is Aug. 25 and applicants will be notified by Aug. 30.