SHINE BRIGHT: Graff has unveiled the largest square emerald-cut diamond in the world. Known as the Graff Lesedi La Rona, the diamond weighs in at 302.37 carats and has the highest color and clarity graded by the Gemological Institute of America.

“My love affair with diamond is lifelong and crafting the Graff Lesedi La Rona has been an honor. This diamond, our diamond, is beyond words,” said Laurence Graff, founder of Graff Diamonds.

It was cut from a 1,109-carat rough diamond, which was the second-largest diamond discovered in more than 100 years. Due to its substantial size, Graff said that they had to build a custom scanner to analyze the diamond and yield the best possible cut.

From start to finish, the process took 18 months and another 66 diamonds were also cut from the remaining rough diamond, ranging from under one carat to 26 carats.

“We had an immense duty to cut the very, very best diamond imaginable from this rough. The Graff Lesedi La Rona is an exceptional diamond, earning its place in history as the largest and finest of its kind in the world,” added Graff.