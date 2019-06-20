TOUCHDOWN: Grailed has landed in Paris. The online men’s fashion and streetwear marketplace has opened a pop-up on Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau through Saturday, designed to be a “shoppable showroom” of more than 300 new and archival men’s wear pieces.

The showcase is the platform’s second pop-up after one in Los Angeles’ Fairfax district that ran for a few days in April.

According to a spokesman for Grailed, the marketplace has a strong following in Europe. Paris, as one of the world’s most influential cities for men’s style, was a logical choice, he said.

At the Paris space, customizable Grailed lab coats are available on a first come, first served and “best dressed” basis, according to the platform, with 40 up for grabs each day.

On Saturday, an Instagram competition will see 1,000 euros gifted to one attendee who posts and tags the showcase with the hashtag #GrailedPFW.

