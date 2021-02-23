Grailed has revived its Grailed 100 archive sale, offering items by luxury, contemporary and streetwear brands from 27 curators, including Jaden Smith, Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo and Luka Sabbat.

The sale, which begins Wednesday, spans a myriad of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Raf Simons, Maison Margiela, Helmut Lang, Marni, Visvim, Chrome Hearts and Stüssy from the curators as well as from Grailed, which is contributing pieces from its own Grailed Archive. Every buyer is limited to one item.

Grailed is also donating a percentage of the sale proceeds to Black and Brown Founders, Build NYC, All Black Creatives and the Black in Fashion Council.

The resale marketplace introduced the Grailed 100 in 2016, and held the second and third iterations of the sale in 2016 and 2018. This year, Grailed held a campaign highlighting the curators and how their respective styles have changed over the years.

In addition to Smith, Lorenzo and Sabbat, curators such as designers Salehe Bembury and Greg Lauren, actress Quintessa Swindell and rapper Pa Salieu also participated in the campaign as part of Grailed’s Class of 2021.