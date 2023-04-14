Monica to Be Honored by FGI Atlanta

Multiplatinum and Grammy Award-winning musician Monica will be the guest of honor at the Fashion Group International of Atlanta’s 75th anniversary gala.

Her one-name moniker is testimony to her fame. Aside from her prowess in the music industry, she works as an actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having passed the 25 million mark for record sales, the multitalent knows how to hold an audience. Born and raised in Atlanta, the 43-year-old will grace her hometown crowd on Wednesday soiree at The Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta.

She also has a long history in the city, having started her career at the age of 12, and gone on to become the youngest female to have two number-one hits back-to-back on Billboard’s R&B chart. This spring, Monica is set to release new music and a video, and her next album “Trenches” is slated to debut this year too. The R&B singer and songwriter helped influence ’90s fashion trends with her youthful, streetwear style. Over time, her preferences shifted to major labels like Gucci, as well as looks from La La Anthony’s collection, Pologeorgis and Ugg among others.

The upcoming event will also salute another point of pride for area residents and beyond – the Savannah College of Art and Design FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. “Horst P. Horst: Essence of the Times” and “Madame Gres: The Art of Draping” are currently on view at the museum. Next up is “Ellen Von Unwerth: This Side of Paradise,” which will be unveiled on May 18. The show’s organizer Rafael Gomes, creative director of SCAD FASH museums will turn up at the anniversary bash to accept the honor.

FGI Atlanta will also be celebrating ANT/DOTE founder Lauren Amos, who runs a 5,000-square-foot store that offers fashion, accessories, fragrances, jewelry and home objects including many that are exclusive to Atlanta and the regional market. Modern Luxury’s James Aguilar will emcee the event.