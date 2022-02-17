Grammy Nominee Jack Harlow Teams Up With New Balance, Readies for Release

DROPPING TRACKS: As another sign of how athletic brands are increasingly banking on well-known musicians to broaden their reach, New Balance has recruited Jack Harlow as an ambassador.

The three-time Grammy-nominated performer is scheduled to represent the athletic brand at Thursday night’s Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game by unveiling a basketball shoe — the New Balance 550. He was not available to comment Thursday, according to a New Balance spokesperson.

The Louisville, Ky.-born rapper will headline key marketing campaigns and will be the point man for the brand to hoops culture. When the music video for Harlow’s new single “Nail Tech” debuts Friday, fans will see him wearing several of his favorite New Balance styles.

With 8.5 million followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok alone, Harlow clued in his followers to this week’s single release by posting a video to his social media. The 23-year-old has been sporting New Balance sneakers since he was a boy with the 990s being a personal favorite. More recently, he has favored the Joe Fresh Goods 990v3s and collaborations with the 550s have been “fire,” according to information provided by the family. “I’m excited to peek behind the curtain and work with the brand more.”

Teaming up with high-profile musicians has been gaining steam for several years. While Nike has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion and Drake, Reebok has worked with Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams and Adidas has aligned with Kanye West, Like its competitors, New Balance has welcomed other nonathletic performers to its roster of ambassadors such as musician Jaden Smith and actress Storm Reid. The more athletically inclined, of course, remain part of the Boston-based $4.4 billion brand’s lineup like NBA player Kawhi Leonard and Peloton instructor Selena Samuela. Leonard will be part of the NBA 75th anniversary Team Honors event Sunday over All-Star Weekend. Another New Balance frontman, Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs, will be sporting new colors of the yet-to-be-released Two Wxy v2 sneakers, which won’t hit stores until this summer.