Want to wear real world clothing brands in Grand Theft Auto? It’s officially possible for the first time ever today.

Rockstar Games on Tuesday will release its biggest Grand Theft Auto V update yet, The Cayo Perico Heist, featuring underground nightclub The Music Locker and brands Civilist and Misbhv.

The Cayo Perico Heist update allows players to fly solo or enlist four friends or other gamers to infiltrate a heavily secured private island and underground nightclub to steal files to bust a drug kingpin and also steal gold, art and cash.

The new mode is centered on The Music Locker, the dance club and social space at the Diamond Casino & Resort, and builds on concepts found in GTA Online: After Hours, the social space created to virtually mimic the club experience. The developers want the virtual club to be a venue to support music and a safe space for GTA players to party and have fun, according to Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser.

He added, “It’s been a difficult and challenging year, and we wanted to make something everyone could have some fun in.”

Berlin-based skate label Civilist and club culture brand Misbhv were tapped to be brands featured in the game to bring real-world elements to the experience. The developers chose these brands as they are found at clubs all over the world. GTA typically features parodies of real brands, but took a different approach working with real clothing labels. Misbhv is one of many brands that gamers unofficially reproduced in GTA5, but this update is an official tie-up between the partners.

They tapped DJs Moodymann, Keinemusik and Palms Trax for performances — they will also be wearing Civilist and Misbhv — who will debut 250 new tracks on three new radio stations — Music Locker FM, featuring the three DJs; Still Slipping: Los Santos from DJ Joy Orbison, and Kult FM led by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz featuring Mac DeMarco, David Cross and Tony Mac. Dr. Dre was also be added to the game in the recent update.

In addition, existing in-game radio stations Worldwide FM with Gilles Peterson and Flylo FM with Flying Lotus received updates.

Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013 and has sold 135 million copies to date. The game’s launch seven years ago earned Rockstar $1 billion in three days, and since then, the game has made top 10 sales charts multiple times in 2020. It is also slated for its third console release.