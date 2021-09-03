×
Graydon Carter’s Air Mail Takes Over Milan Newsstand With a Little Help From Giorgio Armani

Air Mail is unveiling its second newsstand in Milan’s Largo Treves to coincide with Design Week.

The Air Mail newsstand on Milan's
The Air Mail newsstand on Milan's Largo Treves. Courtesy of Air Mail

MAIL’S STAND: Air Mail, Graydon Carter’s Saturday-morning blend of digital news focused on the arts, culture, travel and intriguing individuals that launched in 2019, is coming to Milan in time for the local Design Week, debuting its second newsstand in the city’s Largo Treves, at the heart of the artsy Brera district.

After opening its first newsstand in London in May 2020, in the midst of pandemic, Air Mail is once again showing support to local newsstand owners, this time partnering with Fabrizio Prestinari, who opened the space in 1990 and has faced havoc amid stop-and-go retail closures and as printed media loses market share.

Fabrizio Prestinari at his newsstand in Milan's Largo Treves to be taken over by Graydon Carter's Air Mail.
Fabrizio Prestinari at his newsstand in Milan’s Largo Treves to be taken over by Graydon Carter’s Air Mail. Courtesy of Air Mail

“The Air Mail x Largo Treves newsstand is a testament to our continued engagement in the media ecosystem and delivering best-in-class journalism, art and culture through not only digital but print as well. Part of the enchantment of doing these newsstands is that we are working with existing storied shops and operators like Mr. Prestinari,” said Carter.

Throughout the month of September, Air Mail has secured a partner in Giorgio Armani, a self-proclaimed advocate of printed media.

“From time to time, like everybody, I read news in digital form, but I remain a dedicated supporter of printed matter, both newspapers and magazines. There is something so real to the ritual of going in the morning at the newsstand, choosing what catches the eye; flipping through freshly printed pages is an unbeatable joy. Print is substantial, and made to stay: we have to preserve and support it. We have to support the newsstands, too,” the designer said.

“I have known Graydon for a long time and I am particularly fond of the newsstand in Largo Treves, which sits in my neighborhood. Graydon has been visionary in this sense and I am happy that the soon-to-be launched special issue of Emporio Armani Magazine will feature in the newsstand’s offer,” he added without providing a specific launch date.

“Giorgio Armani is an icon, not only in Milan but throughout the world. I could not be more proud to partner with these two legendary Milanese institutions,” said Carter.

Air Mail’s Milan newsstand, which opens on Sept. 4, was completely revamped with help from New York-based architectural firm BWArchitects helmed by Basil Walter and Brenda Bello, who outfitted the space with scalloped awnings and curbs painted in red, white and blue, Air Mail’s signature colorways. The newsstand is set to become an Instagram-op, even after-hours: At night its black shutters will reveal travel-inspired murals designed by Milanese street artist Luca DiMaggio.

Visuals from the Emporio Armani magazine — which marks the brand’s 40th anniversary — will outfit the newsstand throughout the month and the tome will be distributed at both the Milan and London Air Mail locations.

The murals by street artist Luca DiMaggio at the Air Mail's Milan newsstand on Largo Treves.
The murals by street artist Luca DiMaggio at the Air Mail’s Milan newsstand on Largo Treves. Courtesy of Air Mail

Air Mail is not new to collabs: After unveiling its first newsstand in London, it teamed up with shoemaker Stubbs and Wootton on a limited-edition collection of footwear, as well as with New York-based brand Kule on 100 limited-edition, hand-numbered, hand-printed oversize totes featuring an original print by Air Mail contributor and artist Donald Robertson.

