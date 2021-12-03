Graydon Carter Wants You to Read – and Wear – Air Mail in Bed

NIGHT MOVES: Graydon Carter is extending the experiences and products associated with Air Mail to the bedroom.

The digital weekly founded by Carter and coedited by Alessandra Stanley is launching unisex pajamas in collaboration with New York’s Alex Mill, an apparel brand headed by Alex Drexler (son of Millard “Mickey” Drexler) and Somsack Sikhounmuong.

In stripes the color of old-world air-mail envelopes and piped in white, the cotton sleep shirt, bottoms and boxers will retail from $75 to $120 per piece from Dec. 4 at Alex Mill stores and Air Mail’s online shop, Air Supply, which stocks a selection of articles including scented candles, padel rackets and worker jackets.

The range includes boxer shorts. Courtesy

Drexler and Sikhounmuong describe Air Mail as their favorite read, weekend staple — and a burgeoning lifestyle brand that spans physical newspapers to coffee.

To mark the collaboration, the Alex Mill SoHo location in New York will be serving up complimentary cups of Air Mail’s “Jet Fuel” coffee on Friday and Saturday. The following day, Air Mail’s mobile coffee cart will be parked at Alex Mill’s location on the Upper East Side, also serving up copies of Air Mail’s holiday broadsheet and its new Arts Intel report.

Air Mail’s executive editor David Foxley likened Alex Mill to its media venture, describing the former as a young, energetic and lighthearted brand “that’s rethinking its own industry” and “appealing to a global audience which values top quality, timeless style and the unexpected.”

Alex Mill launched in 2012 and makes clothes for women, men and children.

Since debuting in 2019, Air Mail has grown from its flagship Saturday weekly newsletter to several, including a Wednesday culture newsletter, a Thursday book report one, and a Friday newsletter for kids. There are also podcasts and its e-commerce arm.

