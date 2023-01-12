×
Cate Blanchett, Tom Ford, Viola Davis to Co-chair Green Carpet Awards During Oscars Week

Quannah Chasinghorse and Simi Liu are also co-chairs of the inaugural event.

Australian US actress Cate Blanchett wearing Schiaparelli dress with colors arrives on September 1, 2022 for the screening of the film "Tar" presented in the Venezia 79 competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli at the premiere of "Tar" presented in the Venezia 79 competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

There’s a new fashion awards show on the scene with eco-activist Livia Firth behind it.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards will debut in Los Angeles on March 8, during Oscars week. The annual awards show will celebrate “positive forces in fashion and entertainment and their collective ability to move culture forward,” according to a release. It will be co-chaired by Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford and Simu Liu.

Stefan Beckman will serve as creative director and the GCFA Board includes Bethann Hardison, Amber Valletta, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman.

“This is not a celebration of an industry with the power to distract. Rather, it’s the recognition of an industry that needs to leverage its power for people and planet,” Livia Firth, founder of the Green Carpet Challenge, the driving force of the GCFA, said in a statement. “Fashion is a full spectrum industry, touching billions of lives across the globe and reliant on a healthy biosphere. We must use that reach and power to bring purposeful change.”

Firth, longtime activist and founder of global sustainability consultancy Eco Age, first started the Green Carpet Challenge in L.A. in 2010. Over the years, it led to more than 250 stars stepping out in eco-friendly designs, including Meryl Streep at the 2012 Oscars in Lanvin recycled bottle fabric and Viola Davis in Valentino recycled soda can fabric at the 2012 BAFTAs. (Fair labor rights, repurposing, upcycling, low carbon and low waste, sustainable, alternative and organic fibers are among the criteria.) Blanchett has also been a champion for sustainability on the red carpet, choosing to rewear designs during all of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, for example.

The Green Carpet Awards were held for the first time in Milan in 2017, in partnership with the Ministry for Economic Development and the Camera Moda, complete with its own Chopard-created awards statuette. The ceremony went dark during the pandemic. Last year, Firth held an intimate dinner in collaboration with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and with an expanded intersectional focus on diversity and inclusion and social justice.

The evening’s honorees were Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James; L.A.-based Native American designer Bethany Yellowtail; Color of Change president Rashad Robinson (who is bringing the inclusion rider to the Grammys next weekend), and Tom Ford for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize. (Ford had emergency knee surgery and had to miss the event.)

That dinner drew Maneskin’s Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi, Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Gela Nash-Taylor, Karolina Kurková, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio, among others.

The GCFAs created to move the collective fashion industry forward, leveraging the film and fashion industries.

“Fashion can and should be a lifeline,” Firth said in a statement about the 2023 event. “Sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions and we all need to come together and forge strong paths with human and ecological justice center stage. The GCFA will showcase just that — the level of commitment and focus we all need to mirror, pulling together two powerful, interconnected industries to step up for collective transformation.

Strategic partners joining the GCFA include L’Oréal and Farfetch. The GCFA is also supported by Candiani Denim and 1 Hotel West Hollywood and 1 Hotels.

