MORE THAN A COAT: This year, Nordstrom employees join a list of other retail partners, such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Hollister Co. and TJX Cos. Inc. in volunteering their time in partnership with Operation Warm to provide coats to children in need — and also help the planet.

Marking 20 years in helping the unfortunate, Operation Warm is on track to achieve three million coats distributed with the aid of corporate partnerships and the corporate employee volunteer program, which is in its third year. Other avenues of assistance come directly through community groups, firefighters and schools for where the help is most needed.

Through its inaugural partnership with Nordstrom, “the green guardian” coat gives back. Each coat is designed and manufactured by Operation Warm and made out of 32 recycled plastic bottles.

Mutually excited in their partnership, Nordstrom and Operation Warm believe the mission is in line with company core values as well as demonstrated need.

As the holidays warrant a pleasure in giving, “This holiday season, Nordstrom is excited to be partnering with Operation Warm to outfit 1,500 children in New York City with new winter coats,” said Chris Wanlass, vice president and general manager of Nordstrom Manhattan.

Similarly, Dick Sanford, chief executive officer and founder of Operation Warm, said, “Nordstrom understands the power of apparel and style to positively impact a child’s confidence and emotion.”