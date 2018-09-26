Nashville’s fashion, music and culinary scene will be making a monthlong stop in New York at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg via a pop-up shop event, Oct. 1 to 29.

“Greetings from Nashville” showcases the work of the Tennessee city’s “top designers, artists, makers, musicians and chefs,” according to The Callaway — the Nashville-based communications company that is curating the event. Libby Callaway, founder and principal of the firm said vendors that are being presented include Barista Parlor, Third Man Records, Little Seed Farm, Salt Ceramics and New Hat as well as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Callaway said the goal is to “introduce Nashville’s creative community to Brooklyn.” Callaway is a native Tennessean who spent 10 years working in New York, and conceived “the event as a way to ‘bridge the gap’ between two cities.

Greetings From Nashville is sponsored by the Nashville Conventions and Visitors Corp.

“Greetings From Nashville is a chance to show New Yorkers all of the amazing things happening in my hometown,” she added. The Shop at the Wythe Hotel will host the vendors, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Shop is located on the ground floor of the eight-story boutique hotel, and organizers said it “will be filled with new and vintage items, many of them one-of-a-kind or limited-edition exclusive to the event.”

The Callaway said in a statement that “select vendors will be visiting the store for trunk shows, including denim experts Imogene + Willie as well as antique companies Arrow & Anchor and Relic Home. Bespoke leather house AtelierSavas will also showcase products at the event, which includes art, a film screening and a performance “by the ‘Queen of Outlaw Country,’ Nikki Lane — whose vintage business, High Class Hillbilly, will be represented in The Shop” — organizers of the event said, adding that Nashville artist Alicia Henry will have work on display throughout the hotel.