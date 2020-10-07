Hari Mari has tapped Greg Kelley, whose story of a wrongful conviction and potential 25-year prison sentence is being told in a Showtime series, to be the face of its fall boot collection.

Kelley’s conviction was overturned in 2017 and he was released after three years in Texas State Prison. After seven years of prison and bond time, the former high school football star was pardoned by the state in November 2019. His story is being told in Showtime’s “Outcry” documentary miniseries.

Kelley’s story prompted Hari Mari, a Dallas-based footwear brand, to hire him for its fall ad campaign.

“Over the years, freedom was something that hung in the balance for me,” Kelley said. “I’ve come to learn when you are dealt a bad hand in a specific season of your life…freedom [is] the most important thing. It’s all I cared about when all else was stripped away. Being free is the ability to explore areas that maybe you’ve never thought you’d be but also explore a dream that is just a life chapter away.”

“Greg’s story is one of hope and inspiration,” said Lila Stewart, Hari Mari’s cofounder. “One in which good prevails, but horrific all at the same time. He and his wife, Gaebri, deserve so many blessings after what they’ve been through and given Greg’s character and strength, it’s an honor to have him be the face of Hari Mari’s new boot collection.”

You May Also Like

The collection launches today and features chukka and desert boots in a water-treated waxed suede. They retail for $120 to $220.