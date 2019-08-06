Golf legend Greg Norman has been named global brand ambassador for Garmin.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member, two-time Open champion and winner of more than 90 tournaments, will be showcased in the company’s ads beginning later this month wearing Garmin’s Approach S60 golf watch, and Fenix 5X Plus outdoor smartwatch as well as the company’s Approach Z80 laser rangefinder and its Marq Collection of golf tool watches. Norman, known as The Shark, will be featured in print, digital and social media channels. He will also make personal appearances on behalf of the brand.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this strategic relationship and welcome Greg Norman into the Garmin family,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin’s vice president of global marketing. “As a globally recognized athlete, an avid outdoorsman and successful entrepreneur, Greg’s winning attitude and adventurous spirit make him a perfect fit for Garmin.”

Norman said that he’s used a variety of outdoor watches over the years but Garmin’s “precise and advanced GPS technology for the course and has truly helped me improve my game. I wear my Garmin Fenix watch almost every day — it’s sleek, lightweight, and water-resistant, so it can go everywhere I go — from the golf course to the boat and beyond.”

Authentic Brands Group is the majority owner of the Greg Norman brand.