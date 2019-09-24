Greta Thunberg’s powerful speech at the U.N. Climate Summit has gone viral and it’s inspired many power players to support the teen environmental activist on social media.
The 16-year-old Swede delivered a speech on Monday that has since gone viral on social media for her scathing words against U.N. leaders and their inaction toward climate change.
“This is all wrong,” Thunberg said in the clip that has quickly circulated the Internet. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope? How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet, I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth? How dare you.”
The clip has been shared by dozens of celebrities, politicians and famous figures — including fellow environmental activists like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellie Goulding — all praising Thunberg for her speech.
Aside from her speech, another viral moment is being shared from Thunberg’s appearance at the U.N. Climate Summit, specifically a moment where President Donald Trump enters the room, greeted by a scowling Thunberg.
Scroll on for more celebrity reactions to Greta Thunberg’s viral U.N. Climate Summit speech.
View this post on Instagram
At just 16 years old, @GretaThunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Her age might have something to do with it. With full knowledge that her generation will bear the heaviest burden of climate change, she’s unafraid to believe that progress is possible—and fight for real change. She’s an example of why Michelle and I started the @ObamaFoundation — because we believe in a future that’s shaped by the courage and hope of young people like Greta.
View this post on Instagram
How dare we fail you… and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou
Read more here:
Teen Activists Rally Against Climate Change, ‘Cheap’ Fashion
Fashion Brands Step Up Effort to Fight Climate Change
Amazon Pledges Faster Climate Action
WATCH: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Season