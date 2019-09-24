Greta Thunberg’s powerful speech at the U.N. Climate Summit has gone viral and it’s inspired many power players to support the teen environmental activist on social media.

The 16-year-old Swede delivered a speech on Monday that has since gone viral on social media for her scathing words against U.N. leaders and their inaction toward climate change.

“This is all wrong,” Thunberg said in the clip that has quickly circulated the Internet. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope? How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet, I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth? How dare you.”

The clip has been shared by dozens of celebrities, politicians and famous figures — including fellow environmental activists like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellie Goulding — all praising Thunberg for her speech.

Aside from her speech, another viral moment is being shared from Thunberg’s appearance at the U.N. Climate Summit, specifically a moment where President Donald Trump enters the room, greeted by a scowling Thunberg.

Scroll on for more celebrity reactions to Greta Thunberg’s viral U.N. Climate Summit speech.

.@GretaThunberg is right: we are currently failing our nation's youth by not taking swift action to combat the climate crisis. We owe it to them to stand up to polluters and stop poisoning our planet.pic.twitter.com/coGN5JQOmA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 23, 2019

Last night I dreamt that @GretaThunberg and I were at an event and all the adults were telling us what to say and we both started screaming at them about how they were killing the environment and the youth and how they expected us to fix everything. Love u sis 🙏🏼 — Emma González (@Emma4Change) September 24, 2019

