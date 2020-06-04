Well that didn’t take long. Hugo Boss put out a statement Thursday night saying that Daniel Grieder, former chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, is in ongoing talks about assuming the ceo position at Hugo Boss.

Boss has been searching for a successor to ceo Mark Langer, who plans to leave the managing board of Hugo Boss AG on Sept. 30. The statement said, “The personnel committee of the supervisory board is in talks with Daniel Grieder, former ceo of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. Hugo Boss will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements.”

Earlier this week, Grieder stepped down from his Hilfiger and PVH position and was succeeded by Martijn Hagman, who has been chief operating officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe and chief financial officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Hagman, 45, and Grieder, 58, have been working closely for 12 years. In an interview with WWD, Grieder said he was looking to do something entrepreneurial.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m looking for something more entrepreneurial where I can invest. I feel ready, I feel strong, I feel full of energy and spirit, and am ready to do something in the future where I can bring my entrepreneurial spirit into whatever I’m going to do,” said Grieder on Monday.

Langer has been with Boss for almost 18 years and has been ceo since 2016. Earlier this year, activist investors agitated for faster progress at Boss, which included a letter demanding an overhaul of Langer’s strategy and changes in top management. But a Boss spokesperson at the time told WWD that the Italy-based activist investors, Bluebell Capital Partners, who had sent the letter did not have anything to do with the ceo’s decision to step down. Bluebell Capital Partners holds a minority stake in Hugo Boss.