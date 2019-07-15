MAKING MUSIC: Stella McCartney has received some celebrity reinforcement from the Canadian musician Grimes, who is featuring in the fall Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign.

A commitment to sustainability isn’t the only common denominator between the British designer and the Canadian musician. Three years ago Grimes joined Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Amanda Stenberg and Kenya Kinski-Jones in a video for McCartney’s Pop perfume video campaign. But it was Grimes who headlined that ad campaign, which was photographed by Glen Luchford. Born Claire Elise Boucher, Grimes is a self-taught musical and visual artist. The 31-year-old has become a familiar face on the fashion circuit.

As part of her ongoing effort to help reduce the environmental impact, McCartney chose an assortment of eco-friendly cutting-edge fabrics for the fall collection, but ones that are performance-oriented. Recycled polyester made with Parley Ocean Plastic, and regenerated Econyl yarn are among the options. To try to ensure the looks stand up during high-intensity workouts and unexpected or severe climate conditions, there are such enhancements as Adidas’ Boost, Climachill and Climalite.

The collection draws in part from McCartney’s fall runway, as evidenced by the combination of graphic prints, bold mesh, soft, blush color palette and earth tones. Consumers will find such items as the performance-oriented warp knit long sleeve, which is designed to help athletes stay cool during intense workouts. There is also the Light Jacket and Run M20 Short — a combination made from lightweight, recycled polyester that is meant to up the comfort factor while working out.

McCartney said in a statement, “Performance and style are at the heart of every piece Adidas by Stella McCartney creates, but we believe that this shouldn’t come at a cost to the planet. Our focus for this collection was to incorporate fabrics that help us get one step closer to our future goal of high-performing, sustainable performance wear.”

Grimes isn’t the only high-profile musician who has caught McCartney’s attention. In advance of the Aug. 23 release of her seventh studio album “Lover,” Taylor Swift revealed last month via Instagram that she has teamed with McCartney for a collection of apparel. McCartney took to her own Instagram to post a selfie of the two on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Watch this space, Stella and Taylor collaboration coming soon.”