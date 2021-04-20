DENIM DO GOOD: In conjunction with Earth Day, G-Star Raw teamed with Amsterdam-based creative agency The Visionary Lab to mount a photographic exhibition spotlighting sustainability and talent with help from the fabric it knows best: denim. G-Star Raw is co-owned by Pharrell Williams.

Titled “Denim for Earth,” the showcase will highlight the work of eight up-and-coming designers and artists breathing life into discarded denim pieces and recyclable G-Star Raw’s fabrics by designing couture and art-like creations inspired by the Dutch brand’s circular innovations.

The two companies described the project as a means to urge the fashion and denim industries to take action and implement more sustainable and innovative solutions in the denim world, spanning from upcycling techniques to bio-based dyes and water saving practices.

Imagery of the pieces lensed by photographer Wendelien Daan will be physically on show on Amsterdam’s Rembrandt Square from April 22 until May 9 and online on the Moco Museum’s website via an AR-powered experience created by multidisciplinary artists Irma de Vries.

Artists and designers involved in the project — including Karim Adduchi, Charlotte Bakkenes, Yuki Isshiki, Yulia Ivanova, Bagua Jody, Majid Karrouch, Ferry Schiffelers and Tess van Zalinge — were tasked with reinterpreting the use of denim for one-of-a-kind pieces with a sustainable bent.

For instance, Schiffelers employed the ancient Japanese Sakiori rag weaving method to embellish a bodycon strapless minidress with bows, while Isshiki designed a flamboyant fascinator hat using recycled denim scraps. Other eco-friendly practices involved in the creation of the pieces included the use of bio-based dyes coming from red beetroots waste and the use of G-Star Raw’s recyclable denim fabric.

The Dutch denim specialist has a strong sustainability hook having, for example, partnered with Archroma to create a collection of garments dyed with EarthColors, its sustainable dye solution.