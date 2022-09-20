×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

GU Sets Opening of SoHo Pop-up for Oct. 7

The store will be the brand's first in the U.S.

GU fall 2022
Looks from GU's fall 2022 collection. courtesy

TOKYO — Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing is expanding the reach of its lower-priced, trend-driven brand GU with with a pop-up store in New York’s SoHo. The company told WWD Tuesday that the shop will open on Oct. 7.

As reported, the SoHo pop-up will be open for roughly a year, and will be GU’s first foray into the U.S. market. It will be used by the company to gather opinions and feedback from U.S. consumers. GU said that it aims for the store to be a store “that is loved by and grows together with the city’s SoHo neighborhood, which welcomes people of diverse cultures, values and lifestyles,” in a statement. The theme of the store will be “Tokyo to SoHo.”

In addition to a selection of popular products for women and men, GU will also be bringing its “GU Osharista” style advisers to customers in its new SoHo store. The term “osharista” was created by combining the Japanese word oshare (pronounced oh-sha-ray), meaning fashionable, and the English word fashionista.

GU will also launch an official website and social media accounts for the U.S. market from Wednesday, and it has various promotions planned for the opening day of the SoHo store. These include free gifts to early visitors and the first 3,000 customers to make a purchase.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

