Selena Kalvaria is joining Gucci Americas today as senior vice president, brand engagement.

She succeeds Christine Iacuzzo, a 20-year-veteran of Gucci, who left the role in April.

Kalvaria will lead the marketing and communications strategy for the company and report to Susan Chokachi, president and chief executive officer of Gucci Americas.

According to the company, Kalvaria’s experience in developing innovative, brand-led strategies across different sectors is expected to play an important role in continuing to reinforce Gucci’s brand presence and growth in the region.

Most recently, Kalvaria was svp, brand engagement at Away, and before that led brand engagement for Anheuser-Busch and Diageo.

