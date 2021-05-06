Gucci is showing its love for anime shows again with the launch of a new capsule collection of special items featuring characters from Bananya.

The women’s wear capsule made in collaboration with Crunchyroll, the American distributor and publisher streaming anime and manga programming, is comprised of seven T-shirts and sweatshirts with characters from the show like the titular character, Bananya, and the younger siblings of Bananya.

In addition, Gucci released trainers for men and women and slides for women featuring characters Bananya and Tabby Bananya, and jewelry such as a chain necklace featuring Bananya as a pendant and a colored crystal and fabric brooch with the Bananya characters.

Bananya, the show by Kyō Yatate and produced by Gathering and TMS Entertainment, follows a white cat that lives inside a banana and the lives of its fellow fictional cat species. The show produced two series, Bananya in 2016 and Bananya and the Curious Bunch in 2019.

Gucci has partnered with anime and manga series in the past, including Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure through a collaboration with creator Hirohiko Araki and Spur Magazine to celebrate the reopening of the house’s Shinjuku store in Japan.

The collection is available now on the Gucci website, with prices ranging from $450 to $1,250.