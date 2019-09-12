Tired editors and club kids alike let off post-fashion week steam on Wednesday evening for one final NYFW party. Celebrating their exclusive brand partnership, Gucci and Saks took over burlesque club The Box for a night of cocktails and dancing, featuring a DJ set by Mark Ronson and a surprise performance by Q-Tip. Guests including James Turlington — breakout model son of none other than Christy Turlington — Rowan Blanchard, Jeremy O. Harris, Satchel Lee, Diplo, Hari Nef, Surfbort, Asia Chow and more joined Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri and Saks president Marc Metrick.

The party marked the exclusive partnership between Gucci and the retailer, which includes a takeover of the window displays on Fifth Avenue.