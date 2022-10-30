×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Business

The New York Coworking Space Above Supreme

Beauty

A Guide to New York’s Most Innovative Wellness Spaces

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

The brand was supposed to stage its Cosmogonie show at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Nov. 1.

Gucci Cruise 2023
Gucci, cruise 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

NO SHOW: Gucci has called off its show in Seoul slated for Nov. 1 in light of the recent tragic events in the South Korean capital.

On Saturday night, more than 150 people were killed and dozens were injured after being crushed in a large crowd in the Itaewon nightlife district while celebrating Halloween. Hundreds of people are still missing. Local authorities have declared the state of national mourning while investigations are in progress to identify the causes behind the fatal surge.

“Our hearts are filled with grief for those who lost their lives or were injured in the tragic event in Itaewon, Seoul. In respect for the period of national mourning and in alignment with the Korean Cultural Heritage Administration, Gucci will not be proceeding with the planned event at Gyeongbokgung Palace on November 1st,” read a statement released by the fashion house on Sunday. “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Related Galleries

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy in Itaewon, a neighborhood that is home to our Gaok store in Seoul. In these difficult hours, we remain unwavering in our commitment to our team and to the people of Korea who mourn the devastating loss of life,” added Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri.

A post on Gucci’s Instagram page further restated the company’s condolences for the tragic event.

As reported, the brand was supposed to stage its Cosmogonie show, which was first unveiled in May in Apulia. This would have been the first time Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele would have held a show in Korea, and for the occasion, the lineup would have seen the addition of a number of new looks to the original collection, too.

Gyeongbokgung Palace is a key and historic landmark in Seoul built in 1395 during the Joseon Dynasty, and Michele chose it with the aim to pay homage to the beauty of South Korean cultural heritage.

In the 15th century, the Gyeongbokgung Palace housed a highly regarded astronomy research center including Ganuidae, the Royal Observatory, which made this a fitting location to present the Gucci Cosmogonie collection, which was inspired by astronomy.

In the leadup of the event, Gucci started to generate buzz by signing Hanni, lead singer of NewJeans, as its newest brand ambassador. The K-pop star, who added to other local ambassadors including “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-Jae and musical artist Kai, was expected to make her first appearance for the Italian brand on Tuesday at the show in Seoul.

Further strengthening its ties with the country, earlier this year Gucci also opened its fourth Gucci Osteria outpost in the Korean capital, on the top floor of its Gaok flagship located in the Itaewon district.

Conceived by Massimo Bottura — the Michelin-starred chef behind the Gucci Osteria format and a close friend of Bizzarri — the Seoul restaurant is decorated following the blueprint of the first Florence location, which opened in 2018.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci Cancels Seoul Show Due to Fatal Event, National Mourning in Korea

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad