NEW PLANS: The coronavirus continues to create havoc with the industry’s calendars of events. 
On Monday evening, Gucci said that in light of “the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, as a precautionary measure” the Italian luxury brand has decided to cancel plans to host its cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco on May 18. “A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of  those affected around the world,” the company said.
The brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele had chosen the American city for its history as a center of liberal activism and for being a cultural melting pot.
The decision follows Prada’s move to postpone its cruise show, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo. Several trade shows, from Mido and the Salone del Mobile in Milan to Cosmoprof in Bologna, Watches & Wonders in Geneva and Baselworld, have also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It now remains to be seen how the cruise 2021 season will be affected. Giorgio Armani is expected to kick off the calendar staging its fashion show in Dubai on April 19. As reported, the designer showed his fall 2020 collection in Milan behind closed doors on the last day of Fashion Week.

Chanel is expected to be heading to the island of Capri on May 7 and Dior on May 9 to Lecce, located in the region of Puglia where Maria Grazia Chiuri is originally from. Max Mara has chosen Saint Petersburg to stage its runway event on May 25.

