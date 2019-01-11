THE YEAR OF THE PIG: Gucci is marking the Chinese New Year, which will begin Feb. 5, with a capsule collection.

The Year of the Pig will be honored literally in the 35-item lineup — including women’s and men’s apparel, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and jewelry — through different pig motifs, one designed by Gucci and one reprising the Walt Disney cartoon characters that first appeared in the animated United Artists short film “Three Little Pigs” in 1933.

The former motif appears on women’s brightly colored pajamas, an intarsia knitwear piece, T-shirts, sweatshirts, scarves, beanies and socks, as well as men’s knitted cardigans and T-shirts. The latter, “Three Little Pigs” characters come in the form of patches adorning ACE sneakers and Gucci Supreme backpacks, tote bags and wallets, as well as embellishing a women’s oversize denim shirt, men’s shirts and a watch style. In addition, the original Disney poster is printed on a white cotton T-shirt and woven on a sweater.

Completing the offer, two brooches and a cuff bracelet enriched with crystals feature colored resin and metal pigs with wings, while a Gucci hexagonal-shaped eyewear style is offered in a red shade.

The collection will be promoted across Gucci’s digital channels and in selected Gucci stores worldwide. Store windows of a number of stores in Asia will also be themed accordingly as red matelassé upholstery featuring the pig motifs will cover the walls and floors while dedicated boxes will display the products.

To further promote the project, Gucci released an editorial campaign shot in New York by photographer Frank Lebon.