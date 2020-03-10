MILAN — Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s president and chief executive officer, has made a personal donation of 100,000 euros to the Ausl IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, the entity gathering a range of eight hospitals in the Emilia Romagna region, to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Bizzarri, who hails from the region, said “our healthcare system, which is fighting against the COVID-19 emergency in these hours with extreme dedication and heroism, deserves the gratitude and support of us all. The countries that faced this emergency before us proved that the work of scientists and healthcare professionals is precious and that the respect of precautions, albeit strict, is fundamental.”

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon, before the Protezione Civile, the country’s civil defense, reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy climbed to 10,149 while overall 631 people have died from the disease.

Fausto Nicolini, the general manager of the Ausl IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, praised Bizzarri’s donation, noting it represents “a choice which spotlights the deep sensitivity of the man and his special attention to healthcare and community issues.”

As reported, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte issued a decree Monday night locking down to the entire country until April 3. The measure intends to contain the risks of contagion and prevent hospitals from collapsing under the demand of intensive care treatments.

On Monday digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni and her husband, musician Fedez, through a personal donation of 100,000 euros, helped support a fund-raiser aimed at creating new hospital beds in the intensive care area of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. The initiative has so far raised more than 3.4 million euros.

A day earlier, Giorgio Armani revealed the donation of 1.25 million euros to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, which are all fighting the COVID-19 spread in the country. The amount will also support the activities of Protezione Civile, the country’s civil defense.

Bulgari, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering, Alibaba, L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd. and Swarovski are among the companies that have made donations to support the fight against the virus.