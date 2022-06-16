×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Gucci Ventures Into Mixology With Branded Cocktail

The luxury brand tapped mixology maestro Giorgio Bargiani to develop Elisir d'Elicriso, its first signature cocktail.

A bottle of Elisir d'Elicriso, Gucci's
A bottle of Elisir d'Elicriso, Gucci's branded cocktail. Courtesy of Gucci

GUCCI SIP: Gucci cocktail on the go? It’s now a reality as the luxury powerhouse is introducing Elisir d’Elicriso, a collectible pre-mixed cocktail developed by mixology maestro Giorgio Bargiani for Florence’s Gucci Giardino 25 café and cocktail bar.

An esteemed Italian bartender who’s been working at London’s hip Connaught Bar as assistant director of mixology for eight years, Bargiani created a signature blend that is all about evoking personal memories, revering the Tuscan region and telegraphing the values embedded in Gucci’s 100-year-plus history.

“Personality makes each cocktail unique, I’m always looking for something that makes customers remember the cocktails and especially the moments linked to it,” Bargiani said unveiling Elisir d’Elicriso at the cafè on Piazza della Signoria Thursday.

Related Galleries

Coming in a finely chiseled glass bottle that’s reminiscent of fragrance flacons, the peach pink-hued liquor is a complex yet balanced mix of several ingredients, some unexpected.

Bargiani went through 15 tastings over seven months to find the perfect blend. Based on Vermouth and its citrusy and herbaceous notes, further exalted by the Vetiver and N.4 Podere Santa Bianca liquors, the cocktail is capped off with drops of London Dry Gin, white vinegar, red wine from Tenuta San Guido, as well as helichrysum essential oil.

The latter, Bargiani said, “smells like home, like Pisa [his hometown], the sea and Mediterranean scrub.”

He suggested tasting it in four different ways, as is, with the addition of ice, with a dash of sparkling wine, or adding soda or tonic water for a long drink iteration.

“This collaboration with Gucci proved I did something right,” said the mixologist who started his career at a luxury hotel in Italy’s resort destination Portofino before joining the London hot spot. “Gucci and I share the same Tuscan roots, and we have the same vision, in pursuing excellence, looking for elegance without being stuck in the past, and always craving for innovation,” he said.

Mixologist Giorgio Bargiani created Gucci's first signature cocktail.
Mixologist Giorgio Bargiani created Gucci’s first signature cocktail. Courtesy of Gucci

Elisir d’Elicriso will be added to the cocktail bar’s menù and it will also be available for sale in a limited run at Giardino 25 and its online store, as well as on the Gucci Osteria e-commerce in the pre-mixed version for 140 euros.

As reported, Gucci Giardino 25 is the latest addition to the multidisciplinary space designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, Gucci Garden. It quietly opened last January and is helmed by the Umbria, Italy-born Martina Bonci.

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Introduces Signature Cocktail with Connaught

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad