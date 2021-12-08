Gucci Collaborates With Wallet for Limited-edition ‘Pochette’

×
Gucci’s “pouchette” for Wallet
Gucci’s “pochette” for Wallet magazine. Courtesy

WHAT’S IN YOUR WALLET: As a grand finale to the end of its 10-issue publishing run, Wallet magazine and Gucci have teamed up to release a limited-edition collectible mega Wallet.

Created by Elise By Olsen, Wallet dissected fashion industry issues including technology, casting, criticism and archives with each edition. The compact publication was meant to be a finite series. Now Wallet fans and new readers can peruse its fine print through the Gucci collaborative box. There, they will find interviews with Comme des Garçons’ chief executive officer Adrian Joffe, fashion designers Hussein Chalayan and Grace Wales Bonner, Showstudio founder Nick Knight, Ssense founder Rami Atallah, The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan, The New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman and Pierre Consulting director Pierre Rougier, among others.

Produced by Gucci and designed to be reminiscent of a pochette bag, the $90 box set includes the complete collection of the Wallet series. There is a limited run of 100 available for purchase now at Dover Street Market’s outposts in London and Giza, as well as Climax Books, the Fondation Alaïa and RareBooksParis.

Gucci was a main advertiser in the Wallet back issues, Olsen said. Along with the interviews with fashion heavyweights, Wallet featured curated visual essays from Alexander McQueen, Telfar, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Prada and others.

The luxury house has been in the news in recent weeks, due partially to the blizzard of publicity surrounding the release of the Lady Gaga-starring film “The House of Gucci.” In recent days, there have also been reports of Aldo Gucci’s heirs’ scathing criticism of the family’s portrayal in the movie by director Ridley Scott.

Gucci and Olsen planned the release of the pochette in time for holiday shopping, not in conjunction with the movie’s release, Olsen said. In late July, she announced that Wallet would be winding down after the 10th issue. Olsen is founder of the International Library of Fashion Research, which will unveil a physical outpost next year in Oslo. Olsen plans to keep one of the pochettes for herself for posterity and another to include in the International Library of Fashion Research’s permanent collection.

